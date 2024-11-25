President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Chairman Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Presidency
Date
11/25/2024 9:00:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia
and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović on the occasion of Bosnia and
Herzegovina's national holiday, Azernews
reports.
"Esteemed Madame Chairwoman,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely
congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the
occasion of the national day of Bosnia and Herzegovina and extend
my best wishes.
The level of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Bosnia and Herzegovina is gratifying.
I fondly recall my meeting with you during COP29 held in
Baku.
I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts
to further strengthen interstate relations and expand our
cooperation.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and
success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Bosnia and
Herzegovina everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter
reads.
