President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Chairman Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Presidency

11/25/2024 9:00:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović on the occasion of Bosnia and Herzegovina's national holiday, Azernews reports.

"Esteemed Madame Chairwoman,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the occasion of the national day of Bosnia and Herzegovina and extend my best wishes.

The level of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina is gratifying.

I fondly recall my meeting with you during COP29 held in Baku.

I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen interstate relations and expand our cooperation.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

AzerNews

