Mugham Center Presents Concert Program Music Without Borders

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Magnificent concert has been organized at International Mugham
Center with participation of Jahangir Jahangirov Choir (artistic
director - honored educator Tarana Yusifova),
Azernews reports.
The concert program titled "Music Without Borders" was held as
part of the cultural events associated with the 29th Session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change (COP29).
The concer program featured choral works by Azerbaijani and
world composers, which left no one indifferent.
The audience enjoyed an array of mesmerizing performances, each
reflecting the unique styles and traditions of their respective
composers.
As the concert concluded, attendees expressed their appreciation
for the beautiful performances and the meaningful message behind
the event.
The International Mugham Center was established on the
initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President
of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance
with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.
The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is
known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its
doors in 2008.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing
mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
In 2024, the Mugham Center is the first cultural institution in
Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.
The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and
concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties
with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other
countries.
The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand
its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.
Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the
direction of studying and promoting mugham art.
