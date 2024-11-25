Mugham Center Presents Concert Program Music Without Borders

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Magnificent concert has been organized at International Mugham Center with participation of Jahangir Jahangirov Choir (artistic director - honored educator Tarana Yusifova), Azernews reports.

The concert program titled "Music Without Borders" was held as part of the cultural events associated with the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29).

The concer program featured choral works by Azerbaijani and world composers, which left no one indifferent.

The audience enjoyed an array of mesmerizing performances, each reflecting the unique styles and traditions of their respective composers.

As the concert concluded, attendees expressed their appreciation for the beautiful performances and the meaningful message behind the event.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center is the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.