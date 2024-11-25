Central And South American Youth And Teens Start Building Your Personal Brand Applying AI, VR, IOT William Jackson, MAT & CEO

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The more Central and South American youth and teens use the more they create a digital footprint that will build their significance. Central and South American youth and teens are that their content has influence and has the ability to create changes in thinking and creativity. Central and South American youth and teens are being judged, evaluated, and scrutinized by their growing digital content even more so as businesses and industries are growing and need employees that can use and apply the right kind of technologies to solve problems.

The need is for youth and teens from Central and South America to be ready for the coming jobs that require creativity, innovation and imagination.

The use of technology is just the beginning, what is needed is critical and higher order thinking that allows for a global perspective of the world. Central and South American youth and teens are maturing into digital citizens advancing in higher education and deciding on career fields that are technology based.

Traditional careers that society attempts to condition Central and South American youth and teens to take are fading away. Agriculture, fishing, and other vocational careers are being adapted to integrate technology at a fast rate.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

William Butler Yeats Even education is changing in a way learning is provided, from immersive learning to AI integration, the building of VR and learning communities that advance progress and collaboration.

Social media and digital content can influence the future opportunities for Central and South American youth and teens. The mistakes of a past posting, wrong action or choices can on a global platform of global connectivity bring problems that can last forever.

Branding is not the style in clothes, current footwear, artistic hairstyles, video gaming high scores or even the latest language slang; it is building a Brand that represents a persons style, class, direction in life and business. Central and South American youth and teen are beginning to compete with American and European peers. The youth and teens of new generations are gearing up to do amazing things for themselves, their families and their nations. Central and South America have the potential to be equal to global nations.

There is a connection and a reaching for better and excellence, there is a desire to share that tech is the great equalizer and a powerful tool better than what was previously seen in the last 10 to 20 years.

As a business owner and CEO sharing information about best practices, experiences, resources, and even to collaborate on projects is important. Real learning takes place outside of the classroom, effective if not more than in the classroom. There are already workshops and trainings happening across Central America. Teaching WordPress, AI integration, VR immersive learning and STEAM+M.

“A good reputation is more valuable than money.” Publilius Syrus

Central and South American youth and teens just as youth and teens around the world need to understand that their lives are under scrutiny, people are watching their personal decisions that are projected on digital canvases that the world is watching. The best advice is to be careful not to criticize others especially if you do not know all the details, to have all the facts before passing judgement and even take time to research the issues to be informed. Never bully, cyberbully, stalk, harass, curse or try to damage another persons reputation. A Brand can be hurt by words that are digital, youth and teens are associated with;“guilt by association and alliances.” It is important to trategically place where networks can increase visibility to others who have similar interests and goals and build personal Brands.

The hope is to help Central and South American youth and teens start building a personal Brand applying AI, VR, IOT youth and teens of all levels understand that associations and Branding does matter. Branding can earn scholarships, internships and increase employment options. In today's society, Brand recognition is needed, it should be respected.

E-reputation, E-personality, Social Branding, and the perceptions that people have play a strong part in the branding of students and influences their future.

Central and South American youth and teens should ask themselves how do they perceive themselves and importantly how do others perceive them? Their Brand helps define them and allows for growth, reputation, scalability, recognition and respect.

“Everywhere I go, I'm second to arrive. My reputation precedes me.” Jarod Kintz

In this developing world of constant technological change, adaption, competitiveness, collaboration, and ecosystems. Central and South American youth and teens must leverage their greatest asset THEMSELVES in their Brands. The contributions in digital content can be seen by the world that writing, creating content, speaking and building businesses as business owners and entrepreneurs.

Soon because of the tools of AI, Central and South American youth and teens will be competing against American youth and teens for careers, leadership positions, high paid salaries, economic stability and social challenges.

Central and South America are on the Metaverse and their presence and influence are growing. These sites are just a few that were created to honor technology conferences across Mexico, Central and South America by bloggers, speakers, professors and business owners William Jackson of MetaverseWP and Aida Correa-Jackson of LoveBuilt Life.

Making History on the Metaverse

WordCamp Managua Nicaragua

WordCamp San Jose Costa Rica

WordCamp Bogota Colombia

WordCamp Guatemala City Guatemala

