Costa Rica And The United Arab Emirates Strengthen Economic Relations This Year

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Costa Rica, Rawdha Al Otaiba, presented the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries at an event held at the Latin American University of Science and Technology. (ULACIT).

Before an audience composed of students, professors, diplomats, and businesspeople, the ambassador emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the economic, educational, and sectors.

One of the central points discussed was the interest of UAE companies in investing in key areas of the Costa Rican econom , such as agrotechnology and hospitality, sectors where Costa Rica has a strong presence and great potential. He also emphasized the interest in investing in infrastructure development, given the growing needs of various sectors.

According to Marianela Núñez, rector of ULACIT, the visit of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates represents a key moment for ULACIT, as it reinforces our commitment to internationalization and provides us with the opportunity to strengthen ties with a nation that is a leader in innovation and development.

For our students, it was an invaluable experience, as they were able to learn firsthand about the evolution of one of the most dynamic countries in the world and how these lessons can be applied in the Costa Rican and Latin American context.

On the other hand, the ambassador mentioned that the United Arab Emirates is interested in attracting Costa Rican companies to its territory. Likewise, she emphasized the importance of the semiconductor sector, one of the main focuses for foreign direct investment in the UAE, and how free zones play a vital role in attracting global companies, as well as a project to share best digitalization practices for the country.

Costa Rican students can participate to obtain scholarships in the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates offers scholarships for Costa Rican students at some of the most prestigious universities in Abu Dhabi, representing a unique opportunity for those interested in broadening their academic and professional horizons.

The scholarships provide access to high-level education programs in areas such as technology, business, engineering, and sciences, offered by institutions at the forefront of global innovation .

In addition to academic excellence, these opportunities allow students to immerse themselves in a dynamic international culture, where they can develop a global network of contacts and learn from one of the most advanced economies in the world.

The ambassador's lecture, which took place in the ULACIT auditorium, was organized as part of the university's International Relations Week, which aims to bring its students closer to globally relevant topics and offer them the opportunity to interact with influential figures in the international arena. To learn about the schedule of talks that ULACIT will offer and to get information on how to participate, you can visit the ULACIT website in the events section.-

