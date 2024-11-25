The Fruit That Boosts Libido And Acts As A Natural Viagra

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The search for natural alternatives to improve sexual and overall well-being has led nutrition experts to highlight the benefits of certain foods. Among them, watermelon stands out, a fruit that has shown positive effects in increasing sexual desire and could function as a natural Viagra for both men and women. According to research from the University of Texas, watermelon contains a compound called citrulline, which promotes the dilation of blood vessels and circulation, positively impacting libido.

Watermelon is not only refreshing, but it is also rich in nutrients, especially in its rind, where a higher concentration of citrulline is found. This substance acts as a natural vasodilator, allowing for better blood circulation and, consequently, helping to overcome problems related to erectile dysfunction. Although Manuel Moñino, president of the General Council of Official Colleges of Dietitians and Nutritionists, clarifies that the concentrations used in the studies are high and difficult to achieve in a common diet, he emphasizes that consuming watermelon can be a great addition to the diet to support sexual health.

Although many people usually discard the rind, this part of the watermelon contains the most benefits, as it has antioxidant properties and is high in fiber. To incorporate it, it is recommended to wash it well and use it in smoothies, infusions, or even as a base for facial masks. Thus, watermelon not only supports sexual health but also contributes to skin care and body hydration.-

