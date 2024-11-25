Argentinian Influencer Will Hike Costa Rican Trail Praised By Natgeo

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Evangelina González, an Argentine content creator, returns to the country to embark on a journey along“El Camino de Costa Rica,” a hiking route highlighted by NatGeo and the New York Times.

This route, which connects the Caribbean with the Pacific over 280 kilometers, offers a unique perspective of the country's biodiversity and culture, showcasing the Costa Rican essence at each stage.

On her last visit in 2023, González traveled the Caribbean and Pacific coasts on her electric longboard, exploring places like Cahuita, Sarapiquí, and Guanacaste. During her visit, she was amazed by the biodiversity of Costa Rica and the warmth of its people, which made her experience memorable.

Now, with this new opportunity, the influencer will delve into the heart of the country, following a route that connects exceptional landscapes, rural communities, and protected areas, to rediscover Costa Rica from within. The essential COUNTRY BRAND COSTA RICA will closely follow her journey and document her experience on the brand's official accounts.

“If I have already fallen in love with its coasts, I am sure I will fall even more in love when I discover its internal landscapes.” I am drawn to challenges, and crossing Costa Rica from the Caribbean to the Pacific seems like a wonderful experience to me. Additionally, I want to explore less touristy places, meet the locals from the interior, and marvel at their flora and fauna.“This country has already won my heart, and I want to delve even deeper into what makes it so special,” he said.

“El Camino de Costa Rica,” which runs from Barra de Parismina in the Caribbean to Quepos in the Pacific, is composed of 16 stages that encompass a wide range of ecosystems and landscapes . During the 16 days of the journey, Evangelina will document each stage, capturing the natural and human diversity that characterizes Costa Rica.

“El Camino de Costa Rica symbolizes the authentic essence of our country, represented in its biodiversity and the cultural richness of its communities.” We are delighted that Evangelina has this opportunity to get to know Costa Rica from a different perspective,” said Adriana Acosta, director of essential COSTA RICA.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR