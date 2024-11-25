Costa Rica Debuts At The Most Important Nautical Tourism Fair In The United States

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Attracting the nautical segment, characterized by its high purchasing power, is Costa Rica's goal in participating for the first time in the“Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2024 (FLIBS).”

FLIBS is the main commercial event on the American continent and the largest internationally for nautical tourism, bringing together marinas, yachts, sailboats, mega yachts, specialists from various sectors such as technology, marina design, destinations, entertainment, and safety, shipbuilding, expedition, and key players for the operation of these vessels around the world.

“With the aim of attracting new segments of the tourism product to the country and thereby fostering employment and social and economic progress in coastal areas, we are attending the most important nautical tourism fair on the continent for the first time to promote the advantages our country offers for this market segment,” said Luis Lemus, director of the Interinstitutional Commission of Marinas and Tourist Docks (CIMAT), attached to the ICT.

The ICT will showcase at the fair the advantages offered by Costa Rica in terms of luxury marinas and high-quality services for investors and buyers of super and mega yachts, as well as our privileged location, the top-notch nautical infrastructure we have, specialized services, natural beauty, biodiversity, and commitment to sustainability.

Other goals include promoting Costa Rica as a top-tier nautical tourism destination, attracting investors, establishing strategic alliances with countries, companies, and stakeholders in the nautical industr , and continuing to promote the destination within the nautical industry, as outlined in the National Tourism Development Plan 2021-2027.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR