Green Bags Saudi Expands Across the Kingdom with New Office in Riyadh

(MENAFNEditorial) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 25 November 2024: Green Bags Saudi, a Jeddah-based premier provider of sustainable products, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This expansion is a part of Green Bags Saudi’s commitment to offering environmentally conscious products across the region, aligning with the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative to promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact within the Kingdom.



The Riyadh office will serve as a central hub for Green Bags Saudi’s operations, allowing the company to better meet the growing demand for eco-friendly products and cater to clients across Saudi Arabia. Positioned in the heart of Riyadh, the office will enable Green Bags Saudi to work closely with businesses, organizations, and individuals, providing easy access to a range of sustainable products that support the shift away from single-use plastics.



Alongside the office expansion, Green Bags Saudi has launched a state-of-the-art production facility that manufactures not only eco-friendly bags but also a wide selection of sustainable promotional gift items. The facility, which produces bags like jute bags, cotton bags, juco bags, and canvas bags, also offers an impressive array of sustainable promotional products, including reusable drinkware, gift sets, eco-friendly electronic gadgets, stationery, and sustainable apparel. This addition highlights Green Bags Saudi’s dedication to offering a broad range of environmentally responsible alternatives for companies looking to reduce their ecological footprint.



The expansion aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to drive Saudi Arabia toward a sustainable future through initiatives like carbon emissions reduction and resource conservation. Green Bags Saudi is fully committed to supporting this vision by offering practical, eco-conscious alternatives that empower organizations and individuals to embrace a sustainable lifestyle. By focusing on high-quality, locally produced products, Green Bags Saudi not only supports the environment but also contributes to local job creation and economic development.



“Our Riyadh office and production facility are significant milestones in Green Bags Saudi’s journey,” said Shakkir Hussain, CEO of Green Bags Saudi. “We’re excited to provide an expanded product range that includes not just eco-friendly bags, but also sustainable promotional gifts that meet the needs of modern businesses aiming to support the environment. Every product we offer brings us closer to a sustainable future, allowing companies to showcase their commitment to the planet while meeting their promotional needs.”



With a broad catalog of sustainable items, Green Bags Saudi caters to various needs across multiple sectors. From customized, reusable bags to stylish drinkware, durable electronic gadgets, and eco-friendly apparel, the company offers comprehensive solutions for companies seeking sustainable alternatives for corporate gifts and giveaways. These products allow organizations to make impactful, responsible choices that align with their environmental goals and enhance their brand image.



This expansion in Riyadh marks a new chapter for Green Bags Saudi as it continues to support environmental responsibility through eco-friendly products. The company is excited to collaborate with local businesses and individuals to promote sustainability and build a greener future for the Kingdom.





