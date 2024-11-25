Anti-NATO demonstrators set vehicle’s ablaze in Canada

(MENAFN) Anti-NATO and pro-Palestinian protests turned violent in Montreal, Canada, resulting in the arrest of at least three people. The protests occurred as NATO's annual summit was set to take place in the city over the weekend. Initially peaceful, the demonstration escalated when the anti-Israel burned an effigy of Israeli Prime and began launching flares and projectiles at riot police. A group of masked protesters then marched down Rene-Levesque Boulevard, vandalizing storefronts and setting fire to two cars. responded with tear gas, and three individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting officers.



The protests coincided with the arrival of NATO delegates in Montreal for high-level talks on missile defense, climate change, and support for Ukraine. In the lead-up to the summit, tensions also flared at Montreal’s Concordia University, where pro- and anti-Israel demonstrators clashed. Thousands of pro-Palestinian students went on strike, demanding that NATO address the situation in Gaza, which they accuse of supporting genocide.

