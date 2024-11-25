Gujarat Launches Skill Development Program

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 25 (KNN)

In a landmark move to bolster industrial growth, the Gujarat has launched a comprehensive skill development initiative.

The program aims to modernise workforce training, aligning it with the state's dynamic industrial needs and emerging global trends.

Central to the initiative are newly established sector-specific skill councils tasked with designing specialized training programs tailored to demands.



These councils will collaborate with industry experts, educational institutions, and anchor partners to ensure the curriculum is up-to-date with cutting-edge technology and market requirements.



Focus areas include both traditional sectors like textiles, chemicals, and construction, as well as emerging fields such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and semiconductors.

To modernise infrastructure, the government plans to upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with state-of-the-art laboratories, workshops, and training centres.



These facilities will be equipped with advanced machinery to provide hands-on experience and prepare students for real-world challenges.



The curriculum will incorporate modules on Industry 4.0 technologies, such as automation, artificial intelligence, and digital manufacturing, alongside essential skills like digital literacy, workplace safety, and soft skills.

The semiconductor industry is a key highlight of this program, reflecting Gujarat's ambition to become a hub for high-tech manufacturing.



With major semiconductor facilities now operational in the state, the initiative emphasises skill development for this critical sector to ensure a steady supply of trained professionals.

Partnerships with national and international training institutes will introduce global best practices and certification standards. The councils will implement rigorous assessment and certification processes to ensure quality and track employment outcomes, enabling continuous improvement.

The program also promotes entrepreneurship by integrating business skills into the curriculum, fostering self-employment opportunities.



Special attention will be given to regional industrial clusters, with training programs tailored to local needs in collaboration with district-level associations.

By creating a robust skill development ecosystem, the initiative aims to enhance employability for Gujarat's youth, empower industries, and position the state as a leader in industrial innovation.

(KNN Bureau)