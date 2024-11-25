Conor McGregor suffers loss of sexual assault case

(MENAFN) An Irish woman, Nikita Hand, who accused mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room six years ago, has won her case against him in Dublin's High Court. On Friday, an Irish jury awarded Hand nearly €250,000 ($260,000) after deliberating for over six hours.



Hand filed civil charges against McGregor and his friend James Lawrence, accusing them of assaulting her following a Christmas party in December 2018. In court, Hand testified that McGregor choked her during the assault and she feared for her life. McGregor denied the accusations, claiming their sexual encounter was consensual, athletic, and not rough, while also asserting that she never resisted.



Hand claimed that after a night of heavy drinking and drug use, McGregor took her to a bedroom, where the assault took place. The defense showed surveillance footage of the woman appearing happy and affectionate toward McGregor after the incident, but the jury still found McGregor liable for assault. McGregor expressed disappointment in the verdict and plans to appeal. Hand lost her case against McGregor’s friend, James Lawrence, who was also accused of participating in the assault.

