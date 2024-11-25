Wealth Management Software Market Report 2025-2030 - The Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management Segment Dominated The Market In 2024

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wealth Management Software Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Advisory Mode, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wealth management software market size is expected to reach USD 12.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14% from 2025 to 2030.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for wealth management software from financial advisors to effectively understand the needs of their clients and streamline the financial management of their clients accordingly. The widening scope of wealth management software to cover everything from accounting and investment management to estate planning and retirement planning bodes well for the growth of the market. Advances in technology and the growing adoption of the latest technologies for wealth management are expected to intensify the competition between traditional and non-traditional firms.



Several wealth management firms across the globe are using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based applications to offer personalized solutions to their clients. Businesses are particularly adopting predictive analytics tools based on AI and Machine Learning (ML) to analyze the large volumes of data related to investments and forecast future trends. The increasing number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) across the globe is expected to play a niche role in driving product adoption over the forecast period. HNWIs require various services, including investment management services, tax advice, billing services, and portfolio management services, among others.

The robo advisory segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of the robo advisory platform to automate portfolio creation based on the income, risk parameters, and other facets of a client's investment mandate. Robo advisory platform also offers a cost-effective alternative to human advisory services, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment. Several businesses across the globe are focusing on deploying cloud-based solutions to ensure easy access to data and deliver personalized services to their clients. Cloud-based solutions provide several benefits, such as flexibility in payments, reduction in operational costs, and scalability of the system, among others.

Wealth Management Software Market Report Highlights



The human advisory mode segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.31% in 2024. Human advisory remains the first preference for several HNWIs across the globe owing to security concerns.

The cloud segment held the largest market in 2024. The segment is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR retaining the leading position throughout the forecast period.

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share. Large enterprises across the globe are focusing on implementing new technical functionalities, and storage and processing technologies.

The portfolio, accounting, & trading management segment dominated the market in 2024. At a time when the demand for portfolio management and trading solutions is increasing; portfolio, accounting, & trading management solutions are allowing trading managers to concentrate on collaborative activities and serve their customers in a better manner.

The banks segment dominated the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share. As the global economy continues to strengthen gradually, banks are anticipated to play a key role in managing the growing assets and wealth of individuals.

North America wealth management software market held the largest share of 37.22% in 2024. The number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in the region is growing continuously. The Asia Pacific wealth management software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The leading players in the Wealth Management Software market include:



Comarch

Dorsum

Fidelity National Information Services

Finantix

Fiserv

Objectway

Profile Software

SEI Investments Company

SS&C Technologies Holdings Temenos Headquarters

