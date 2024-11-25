Three Charitable Foundations Sell Over 700 Vehicles Imported As Aid For AFU
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Officers of the Lviv Border Guard Detachment, in collaboration with detectives from the Bureau of Economic Security, uncovered a scheme involving three charitable foundations that imported over 700 vehicles into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU).
The State Border Guard Service of Ukrain reported this, as conveyed by Ukrinform.
Investigators revealed that the organizers of the scheme, citizens of Ukraine and Moldova, established a channel for importing used cars as humanitarian aid, thereby avoiding customs duties.
The vehicles were subsequently sold for cash within Ukraine.
During searches, authorities seized 17 vehicles, documents, computers, mobile devices, and handwritten records.
Law enforcement is working to identify all the individuals involved in the scheme. Pre-trial investigations are ongoing.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, border guards from the Lviv detachment, in cooperation with customs officials at the Krakivets checkpoint on the Polish border, seized collectible coins from a man attempting to smuggle them into Ukraine.
