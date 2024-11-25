OCHA reports Sudan is experiencing world’s largest internal displacement crisis

(MENAFN) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that Sudan is experiencing the world’s largest internal displacement crisis, with over 3 million children displaced both inside and outside the country since the conflict began. The report further highlights that one in three people in Sudan is suffering from severe food insecurity, worsening the population's hardships under the current conditions.



The violence has resulted in an increase in civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure and essential services, deepening the displacement crisis. More than 7.4 million people have been forced to flee their homes for safety, in addition to 3.8 million displaced due to previous conflicts.



The report also raised concerns about the collapse of Sudan’s health system, with the growing threat of disease outbreaks, including cholera, dengue, measles, and malaria. Since mid-April 2023, Sudan's ongoing war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has claimed around 20,000 lives and displaced more than 11 million people, including refugees.



The international community, along with the UN, is urgently calling for an end to the conflict to prevent further humanitarian disaster, as millions face starvation and death due to food shortages exacerbated by the fighting.

