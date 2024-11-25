Cambodia Launches Mobile App To Combat Violence Against Women, Girls

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Nov 25 (IANS) Cambodia's of Women's Affairs, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), on Monday launched the 'GBV Safe App' to combat violence against women and girls in the Southeast Asian country.

The mobile app is an important advancement in Cambodia's efforts to provide those who experience violence easy access to information, support and care, Xinhua news agency reported.

It provides easy access to essential information such as awareness about gender-based violence and sexual harassment, the press release said, adding that it links users to a of essential services, including hotlines, legal aid, and psychosocial counseling.

"The GBV Safe App is a testament to our commitment to leverage technology to combat gender-based violence," said Cambodian Minister of Women's Affairs Ing Kantha Phavi.

"This app provides women and girls with information and resources to seek help when they need it most. It is a crucial step towards creating a safer and more equitable society for all," she added.

Sandra Bernklau, UNFPA representative to Cambodia, stressed the importance of the app, saying that it has created a tool that can make a real difference in the lives of women and girls in Cambodia.

The app is free to download on Android devices via the Google Play Store and will soon be available on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, the press release said.