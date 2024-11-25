Significant Drop In Temperatures Forecast For Weekend In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is gearing up for a significant change in weather conditions as the Meteorology Department forecast a notable drop in temperatures this weekend. A strong northwest wind activity is expected to bring a marked drop in temperatures, ranging from 22°C to 29°C during the day and as low as 13°C to 19°C at night, depending on the region..

Meanwhile it further added that the amount of clouds cover in the country will increase from Wednesday, November 27, 2024, creating opportunities for scattered rain. These conditions are expected to worsen with strong Northwesterly winds potentially causing dust storm. It will also lead to turbulent sea with waves ranging in a height of 4 to 8 ft, surging to 11ft at times.

In another report, rain was observed in some parts of the northern areas in the country said the department.