Liangzhu Forum Offers Window And Bridge For Global Civilization Exchange

In late November, when numerous global cultural figures gather in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, they will engage in an exchange via a pair of "eyes" that have witnessed the changes of ancient and modern civilizations.

The "eyes" is the symbol of the Liangzhu Forum, whose second session will be held by Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Site Administrative District Management Committee in Hangzhou from November 25 to 27.

Earlier this month, the official logo of the Liangzhu Forum was officially unveiled. The distinctive patterns from the Liangzhu culture depict a pair of lively and profound "eyes of civilization." This design symbolizes not only a window into the exploration of civilization and the enlightenment of wisdom but also bears witness to the exchange and mutual learning of civilizations across history and into the future.

More than 200 guests from 63 countries and regions across five continents, representing fields such as literature, archaeology, and music, will gather in this culturally rich and prosperous city in east China to attend the forum focused on promoting exchange and mutual learning to develop a new form of human advancement.

These guests, including the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Shanghai Archaeological Forum, a judge for the Cervantes Literature Prize, and the dean of the School of Music at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, will experience the profoundness of China's long-lasting civilization and the charm of the world's diverse and inclusive civilizations through the exchange of ideas.

As an important initiative by China to deepen dialogue on civilization with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, the Liangzhu Forum was first held in 2023. Although the forum itself is relatively young, it is built upon the culture with a history of over five thousand years. Meanwhile, it has already reached beyond Hangzhou and China, becoming a vibrant force that promotes exchange and interaction among world civilizations.

"Liangzhu" means "beautiful land in the water." The Liangzhu ancient city, which dates back approximately 5,300 to 4,300 years, has yielded abundant relics, serving as unique evidence of China's five-thousand-year-plus civilization. The discovery of Liangzhu has pushed back the origin of Chinese society to a level comparable to that of civilizations in Egypt, Mesopotamia, and India.

On July 6, 2019, the Liangzhu Archaeological Site was inscribed on the World Heritage List, becoming the 55th World Heritage site in China and filling the gap of Neolithic urban archaeological sites in East Asia in the World Heritage List. In 2020, the People's Congress of Hangzhou passed legislation to designate July 6 as Hangzhou Liangzhu Day.

According to Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Site Administrative District Management Committee, in recent years, the Liangzhu Archaeological Site has strengthened international cultural exchange and cooperation through various forums, exhibitions, and major events, transforming the "beautiful land in the water" into an international platform for dialogue among different civilizations.

During the inaugural Liangzhu Forum held in early December last year, artists and Sinologists from around the world strengthened their exchanges and established friendships through activities such as artistic creation and field research. Representatives from the six major alliances of the Silk Road freely expressed their views during the forum, deepening their understanding of the Global Civilization Initiative.

In addition to the opening ceremony and main forum, the second Liangzhu Forum will also feature dialogues between Chinese and foreign writers, archaeologists, and musicians.

There will also be exhibitions and academic seminars showcasing the achievements of "A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings" and the compendium of Chinese silk art, as well as special concerts dedicated to Liangzhu culture and an exhibition showcasing the historical and classic industries of Zhejiang Province.

Furthermore, during the forum, the National Cultural Heritage Administration will establish the Liangzhu international archaeological center, which will greatly facilitate interdisciplinary and cross-sector cooperation between Liangzhu and internationally renowned archaeological institutions.

In addition to inviting foreign counterparts to China, the Liangzhu culture has actively reached out to foreign countries, presenting the splendid charm of ancient Oriental civilization to people of many nations.

Recently, the "Journey Through Civilizations -- An Encounter with Liangzhu" 2024 world tour exhibition concluded in the Peruvian capital, Lima. Over the past two years, the Liangzhu culture, via the exhibition, has entered 12 countries and regions including Egypt, the United Kingdom, Ethiopia, and Singapore, receiving enthusiastic responses from the local communities.

Liangzhu, bearing witness to the splendid Chinese civilization of over five thousand years, is now shouldering a greater mission in the new era -- to practice the Global Civilization Initiative and promote cultural exchanges through the Liangzhu Forum.

"By hosting of the Liangzhu Forum, we are willing to join hands with the global cultural and tourism industry, using culture as a medium and travel as a bridge, to explore broader cooperation opportunities," said Chen Guangsheng, head of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism.

"We sincerely invite friends from all countries to come to Zhejiang to experience the infinite charm of the poetic and picturesque place," Chen said.

Source: Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Site Administrative District Management Committee

