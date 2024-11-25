Jia He Chinese Restaurant Features A Showcase Of Modern Cantonese Cuisine With Dim Sum And Dinner Feast Buffets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Weekday Dim Sum Buffet & Dinner Feast Buffet

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diners get to taste Modern Cantonese cuisine with handcrafted dishes at Jia He Chinese Restaurant's a la carte buffets , offering a personalized dining experience for guests and diners.

Unwind with Weekend and Public Holiday Dim Sum Buffet Brunches:

1st Seating (10:45 AM - 12:45 PM): Savor unlimited servings of delectable Dim Sum selections.

Early Bird Special (2 Nov - 29 Dec 2024): 2 Mains + 1 Dessert + Unlimited Dim Sum (Min. 4 Adults - *$28.00++/pax)

Adult: $56.80++ (2-3 pax) | Child: $25.00++ (5-12 yrs)

2nd Seating (1:00 PM - 3:00 PM): Delight in Jia He's handcrafted Dim Sum and choose any 4 main course dishes for a satisfying feast for the guest.

(2 Nov - 29 Dec 2024)

Adult: $38.00++ (Min. 4 pax) | Adult: $56.80++ (2-3 pax) | Child: $25.00++ (5-12 yrs)

(*Not Valid on Public Holiday)

Weekday Lunchtime Dim Sum Galore Buffet:

Diners could embark on a culinary adventure with Jia He's delectable Dim Sum Lunch Buffet, featuring a showcase of Jia He's handcrafted specialties.

(1 Nov - 30 Dec 2024)

Min. 4 Adults: $29.80++/pax | Adult: $49.80++ (2-3 pax) | Child: $23.80++ (5-12 yrs)

Includes unlimited Dim Sum, 3 Main Courses, Soup, and 2 Desserts. Starts at 11:00 AM (Weekdays), 1 hour 45 minutes per seating.

A La Carte Dinner Feast Buffet:

Weekdays: (Mondays - Fridays, Dinner: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM)

New Promo Offer!

Min. 4 Adults: *$38.50++/pax (Usual Price $42.80++)

Adult: $62.80++ (2-3 pax) | Child: $28.80++ (5-12 yrs)

1 hour 45 minutes per seating.

Weekends & Public Holidays: (Saturdays, Sundays & P.H.)

Min. 4 Adults: *$39.50++/pax (U.P.: $42.80++)

Adult: $62.80++ (2-3 pax) | Child: $28.80++ (5-12 yrs)

1st Seating: 5:30 PM - 7:15 PM | 2nd Seating: 7:45 PM - 9:45 PM

(*Not valid on Public Holidays.)

Guests get to experience Jia He's exquisite flavors and a varied array of dishes.

Reservations required for Jia He Chinese Restaurant's ala carte Buffets.

*Terms and Conditions apply.



#JiaHeChineseRestaurant #JiaHeRestaurant #JiaHeWeekdayDimSumGalore #JiaHeWeekendPublicHolidayDimSumBrunch #JiaHeWeekendDimSumBrunch #JiaHeDimSumBuffet #JiaHeChineseRestaurantDinnerFeast #JiaHeRestaurantDinnerFeast

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: ...

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

. WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

. Email: ...

. Website:

. eShop:

Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

+65 8138 6913

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.