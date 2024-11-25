Flash Floods, Landslides In Sumatra, Indonesia, Kills 16 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Flash floods and landslides in Sumatra Island, Indonesia, killed around 16 people, while efforts continued to find those missing due to the natural disaster, said a local disaster response official on Monday.

According to the source, many individuals remain missing due to the ongoing heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides that devastated manmade and natural structures in the Island of Sumatra.

Rescue teams, police, and are working relentlessly to save lives despite the dire situation, the source added.

The Indonesian archipelago has 17,000 Islands and witnesses seasonal heavy rain from October to March, which causes heavy floods and landslides affecting millions of people. (end)

