'With Folded Hands': Jailed MP Er Rashid Moves Court, Seeks Interim Bail To Attend Parliament
Date
11/25/2024 5:08:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend the Parliament session.
After Rashid urged Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav to grant him the reprieve, the court asked the National Investigation Agency to file a response by November 27.
Engineer Rashid, appearing virtually in court from Tihar Jail, said,“I have been elected by my people. I was not allowed to attend the last session. With folded hands I request you that I may be granted interim bail.”
During the proceedings, the counsel for Rashid and the NIA jointly sought the matter to remain in the court hearing it and not transfer it to another court.
The court would further hear both sides on November 27.
