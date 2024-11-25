Qpcr Instruments Market To Hit USD 3.3 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) qPCR instruments is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of diseases.

qPCR Instruments size was valued at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2032. Key drivers for this growth include the rising prevalence of diseases and an increasing focus on personalized medicine.

The growing incidence of various diseases worldwide has significantly boosted the demand for real-time quantification tools like qPCR. These tools are crucial for diagnosing and monitoring infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders due to their ability to provide rapid and accurate results. Factors such as urbanization, aging populations, and lifestyle changes have contributed to the rise in non-communicable diseases, further driving the need for qPCR technology, especially in areas with high rates of infections and chronic conditions.

The rising focus on personalized medicine is also a key factor propelling the qPCR instruments market. Personalized medicine relies on precise molecular diagnostics, and qPCR enables detailed genetic profiling and real-time monitoring. This capability is essential for developing individualized treatments, identifying genetic mutations, and tailoring therapies to meet the specific needs of patients. As the demand for personalized therapies continues to grow, qPCR's role in areas like drug development and targeted treatments is becoming more prominent, supporting market expansion.

In terms of product types, the qPCR systems segment led the qPCR instruments market in 2023, generating USD 644.2 million. These systems are the backbone of real-time PCR testing, providing critical platforms for quantitative analysis in diagnostics, research, and drug development. qPCR systems are the most capital-intensive segment of the market, given the substantial investment required for their purchase and installation in labs, hospitals, and clinics. However, these machines are extensively utilized for various applications, making them a key contributor to overall revenue.

Based on application, the qPCR instruments market is segmented into gene expression, genotyping, pathogen detection, diagnostics, and others. In 2023, the gene expression segment held the largest share, at 26.6%. Gene expression analysis plays a key role in molecular biology, helping researchers understand gene regulation and expression under various conditions, particularly in cancer research, drug development, and disease mechanism studies. This makes qPCR instruments vital for such applications, driving consistent demand.

Regionally, North America qPCR instruments market accounted for USD 621 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2032. The rising incidence of infectious diseases like HIV, influenza, and COVID-19 has significantly increased the demand for advanced diagnostic tools in the region. qPCR instruments, known for their accuracy and speed, are instrumental in detecting pathogens quickly, enabling healthcare providers to manage disease outbreaks effectively.

Major players in qPCR instruments market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Azure Biosystems Inc., Bio Molecular Systems, BIOMÉRIEUX SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN N.V., Quantabio, Siemens Healthineers AG, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc among others.

