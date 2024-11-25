QSE Announces FTSE Global Equity Index Quarterly Review Results

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar (QSE) announced that the results of FTSE Russell Global Equity Series quarterly review, published on November 22 2024, will become effective on Monday, December 23rd, 2024, for the Qatari market.

QSE said in a statement yesterday that the changes announced may be subject to revision until close of business on Friday, December 6th 2024. Effective Monday, 9 December 2024 the index review changes will be considered final.

FTSE Emerging Markets Index is of importance to international funds and portfolios, due to the major investments it carries from the largest global banks and companies, and this index is followed by many European, British and global investment funds and portfolios.