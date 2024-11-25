Russian Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,610

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat casualties Russian have suffered in Ukraine since the large scale invasion are estimated at 732,350, including 1,610 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

Ukraine's Defense Forces also destroyed 9,429 Russian tanks (+6 in the past day), 19,236 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 20,787 (+22) artillery systems, 1,254 MLR systems, 1,004 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,480 (+114) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,764 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 29,948 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,681 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

Russia concerned about economic cost of continuing to wagein Ukraine – ISW

The latest data on enemy losses are being refined.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 24, as of 22:00, a total of 198 combat clashes were reported along the Ukrainian frontlines.