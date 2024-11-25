Legacy Meets Mindful Luxury At Hakone Sanctuary: Embrace Nature's Finest At Kinnotake Resorts With Black Friday Exclusive

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HAKONE, Japan, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnotake Corporation has announced a Black Friday Sale for Kinnotake Resorts, granting exclusive access to three exceptional properties in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture. Each resort offers a distinctive sanctuary, seamlessly blending tranquility, privacy, and the natural beauty of the region. Guests can indulge in private onsen (hot spring), tailored wellness experiences, and thoughtfully designed spaces that nurture both body and spirit. The resorts combine traditional Japanese elements with modern luxury, creating an immersive and refined environment.

Black Friday Sale Details:

Booking Period: November 22 - December 2, 2024 (JST)

Stay Period: December 1, 2024 - August 31, 2025 (blackout dates apply)

Special Offers: 40% off the regular price (non-refundable, prepayment plan)

Featured Properties:

Kinnotake Tonosawa

It is located in a forest and offers 21 rooms across nine unique room types. Each room features a design that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, with a private open-air onsen and terrace. The resort provides a tranquil environment for a restful and relaxing stay.

Book:



Matsuzakaya Honten

It was founded in 1662 and is part of the Japan Brand Collection Luxury Selection. Matsuzakaya Honten blends historic elegance with modern comfort. It was renovated in 2024 and now features six pavilions and five private onsen retreats.

Book:



Hotel Zagakukan

It is a ryokan-style hotel, just a 7-minute walk from Hakone-Yumoto Station, ideal for sightseeing. It offers a ryokan (Japanese inn) experience, despite being a hotel, with some rooms featuring open-air onsen. The hotel has 10 rooms, each offering different options for guests.

Book:



This sale offers a unique chance to experience Japanese luxury, with stays designed for relaxation and refined retreats. The resorts' serene environments and curated services ensure an exceptional experience for those seeking tranquility and rejuvenation.

*Based on availability. Terms and conditions apply.

Photo:



About Kinnotake Resorts

Kinnotake Group, known for blending tradition with modern luxury, offers a transformative ryokan experience. Its bamboo-inspired resorts combine Japan's heritage with sustainability and innovation. Each property delivers a unique blend of traditional hospitality and modern comfort, ensuring guests an exceptional stay that seamlessly integrates nature, culture, and luxury.

Kinnotake Resorts official website:



For more information, visit:



SOURCE Kinnotake Corporation

