Is Tiktok Right? Are There Health Benefits To Eating Sea Moss?

Author: Margaret Murray

Sea moss is the latest"superfood" wellness influencers are swearing by. They claim sea moss products – usually in gel form – have multiple benefits. These include supporting brain and immune function, or protecting against viruses and other microbes.

But do these health claims stack up? Let's take a look.

What is sea moss?

Sea moss is produced using a kind of seaweed – particularly red algae – that grow in various locations all around the world. Three main species are used in sea moss products:



Chondrus crispus (known as Irish moss or carrageenan moss)

Eucheuma cottonii (sea moss or seabird's nest) Gracilaria (Irish moss or ogonori).

Some products also contain the brown algae Fucus vesiculosus (commonly known as bladderwrack, black tang, rockweed, sea grapes, bladder fucus, sea oak, cut weed, dyers fucus, red fucus or rock wrack).

Most sea moss products are sold as a gel that can be added to recipes, used in smoothies, frozen into ice cubes or eaten on its own. The products also come in capsule form or can be purchased“raw” and used to make your own gels at home.

Several kinds of red algae are used in commercially-available sea moss products. Nancy Ann Bowe/Shutterstock

What's the evidence?

Sea moss products claim a host of potential health benefits, from supporting immunity, to promoting skin health and enhancing mood and focus, among many others.

But is there any evidence supporting these claims?

Recent studies have reviewed the biological properties of the main sea moss species (Chondrus crispus , Eucheuma cottonii , Gracilaria and Fucus vesiculosus ).

They suggest these species may have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, antidiabetic and probiotic properties.

However, the vast majority of research relating to Chondrus crispus, Gracilaria and Fucus vesiculosus – and all of the research on Eucheuma cottonii – comes from studies done in test tubes or using cell and animal models. We should not assume the health effects seen would be the same in humans.

In cell and animal studies, researchers usually administer algae in a laboratory and use specific extracts rich in bioactive compounds rather than commercially available sea moss products.

They also use very different – often relatively larger – amounts compared to what someone would typically consume when they eat sea moss products.

This means the existing studies can't tell us about the human body's processes when eating and digesting sea moss.

Sea moss may have similar effects in humans. But so far there is very little evidence people who consume sea moss will experience any of the claimed health benefits.

Nutritional value

Eating sea moss does not replace the need for a balanced diet, including a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Chondrus crispus , Eucheuma cottonii and Gracilaria , like many seaweeds, are rich sources of nutrients such as fatty acids, amino acids, vitamin C and minerals. These nutrients are also likely to be present in sea moss, although some may be lost during the preparation of the product (for example, soaking may reduce vitamin C content), and those that remain could be present in relatively low quantities.

There are claims that sea moss may be harmful for people with thyroid problems. This relates to the relationship between thyroid function and iodine. The algae used to make sea moss are notable sources of iodine and excess iodine intake can contribute to thyroid problems, particularly for people with pre-existing conditions . That is why these products often carry disclaimers related to iodine sensitivity or thyroid health.

Is it worth it?

So you may be wondering if it's worth trying sea moss. Here are a few things to consider before you decide whether to start scooping sea moss into your smoothies.

A 375mL jar costs around $A25–$30 and lasts about seven to ten days, if you follow the recommended serving suggestion of two tablespoons per day. This makes it a relatively expensive source of nutrients.

Sea moss is commonly sold as a gel that can be eaten on a kitchen bench. April Sims/Shutterstock

Sea moss is often hyped for containing 92 different minerals. While there may be 92 minerals present, the amount of minerals in the algae will vary depending on growing location and conditions.

The efficiency with which minerals from algae can be absorbed and used by the body also varies for different minerals. For example, sodium is absorbed well , while only about 50% of iodine is absorbed.

But sea moss has also been shown to contain lead, mercury and other heavy metals – as well as radioactive elements (such as radon) that can be harmful to humans. Seaweeds are known for their ability to accumulate minerals from their environment, regardless of whether these are beneficial or harmful for human nutrition. Remember, more doesn't always mean better.

What else am I eating?

While you won't get a full nutritional breakdown on the jar, it is always wise to check what other ingredients you may be eating. Sea moss products can contain a range of other ingredients, such as lime, monk fruit powder, spirulina and ginger, among many others.

These ingredients differ between brands and products, so be aware of your needs and always check.

Despite their health claims, most sea moss products also carry disclaimers indicating that the products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

If you have concerns about your health, always speak to a health professional for accurate and personalised medical advice.