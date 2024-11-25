Dwayne Johnson Says ‘Moana 2’ Is Based On The Idea That It’S Okay To Think Beyond

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) star Dwayne Johnson, who voices the character of Maui in“Moana 2”, revealed that the is based on the idea that it's okay to think beyond and explore.

Johnson says:“There's this idea that it's OK to think beyond-in this case, beyond the reef, and it's OK to think outside of how society may box you in. It's OK to feel like there's more. It's okay to ask, 'well, what if? 'What if there's more out there that I want to look for and explore and discover?' And that, to me, is the most powerful thing. It transcends the movie.”

“Moana”, which first released in 2016, is an American animated musical fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and is based on a story conceived by Clements, Musker, Williams, Hall, Pamela Ribon, and the writing team of Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell.

The film also stars Auliʻi Cravalho in her film debut as the voice of the eponymous character and also features the ensemble voices of Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk.

The film is set in ancient Polynesia and tells the story of Moana, the strong-willed daughter of a chief of a coastal village, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti. When a blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in hopes of returning the relic to Te Fiti and saving her people. The plot is original, but takes inspiration from Polynesian myths.

The second installment picks up where the first film left off, Moana returns home from a three-day journey, only to discover a mysterious object that holds the key to an ancient island with "angry gods."

This newfound discovery sets the stage for a perilous quest as Moana embarks on a mission to break the curse and reconnect with her people. Joining her on this epic adventure is the ever-reliable Maui, who once again teams up with Moana to face an unknown threat.

“Moana 2” premieres in theatres in India from November 29.