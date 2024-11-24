AQI Today: Delhi Air Pollution In 'Very Poor' Category Schools In Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad To Open Today? Top Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) AQI today: Air pollution in North India is unlikely to subside in the coming days. Delhi's air quality (AQI) was in the 'very poor' category on Sunday. Amid concerns over air pollution, physical classes in Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad school will remain suspended on Monday, November 25.

Delhi's AQI today

The air quality in the national capital improved marginally from 'severe' to the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning. At 8 am on Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 357.

Despite Delhi's average AQI remaining in the 'very poor category', several areas, including Anand Vihar, recorded an air quality in the 'severe category'.

Delhi's air quality has remained hazardous for nearly a month. On October 30, it first slipped into the 'very poor ' category and stayed there for 15 days. It worsened further last Sunday as Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality and stayed so on Monday and Tuesday.

Physical classes in Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad

As air pollution remained high in Delhi-NCR, online classes for schools in Gurugram , Noida, and Faridabad were extended till Monday.



Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued an order on Sunday to extend the online classes in schools for another day. The order was released in the wake of poor air quality index (AQI) levels in almost all urban and rural parts of the district.



The closure of physical classes for students up to Class 12 in both urban and rural areas in Gurugram and Faridabad was extended till November 25 in view of the bad pollution levels in the districts, as per official orders.

A similar order was issued for Faridabad and Noida by concerned officials.



Supreme Court to decide on GRAP

The Supreme Court is set to take a decision on the status of emergency measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) implemented in Delhi. The apex court observed on Friday it will examine the city's air pollution situation and decide whether to continue the measures or not, The Indian Express reported.

A bench of Justices A S Oka and A G Masih on Friday expressed displeasure over the poor implementation of GRAP measures in Delhi.

Residents complain ofbreathing difficulty

Amid significant air pollution in the city over the past few days, the number of patients with breathing issues and asthma has increased tremendously.



Residents in the city are suffering from breathing difficulties, fever, and other health issues. The pollution has made it difficult for fitness enthusiasts to continue outdoor activities like cycling, running, jogging, etc.



"We have been facing problems due to the pollution. It has taken a toll on our daily life activities and we have also been facing issues in breathing as well," said a cyclist near India Gate.

Speaking to ANI, another person said that people would have to stay indoors and take precautions to protect their health.

The resident also urged the government to strictly implement pollution control measures, encourage people to minimise the usage of cars, ensure reduction in stubble burning.



"The situation has been deteriorating day by day. People go out early in the morning to breathe fresh air but here we are breathing pollution in the morning. It is high time that steps need to be taken to tackle the problem. People should start using masks," another pedestrian told ANI

the India Gate.