JBA, Scottish Asian Business Chamber Sign Agreement To Establish Joint Business Council

The initiative seeks to bolster economic, investment and trade ties between the two countries (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the Scottish Asian Business Chamber in Glasgow on Wednesday signed an agreement to establish a joint Jordanian-Scottish Business Council.

The agreement was formalised during a meeting between the Jordanian economic delegation, currently visiting the United Kingdom, and representatives of the chamber, according to a statement issued by the JBA.

Abdulrahman Abu Tair, a JBA board member and head of the delegation, highlighted Jordan's strategic location as a gateway to the Middle East, offering significant investment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, and technology.

He stressed the Kingdom's investor-friendly policies and extended an invitation to Scottish businesses to visit Jordan and explore potential partnerships.

Abu Tair also underscored the importance of fostering collaboration through private sector meetings, workshops, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, particularly in advanced technology and innovation, referring to the potential for enhanced cooperation in tourism.

JBA Director General Tareq Hijazi reviewed the association's efforts to attract investments, including the signing of memoranda of understanding and the formation of business councils to promote partnerships globally.

He said that Jordan-Scotland trade volume reached some JD68 million in 2023.

The council is expected to serve as a platform for deepening economic collaboration and exploring mutual opportunities.