Top Events Today: Parliament's Winter Session, IPL Auction Day 2, PM Modi To Inaugurate ICA Conference, More On Nov 25

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events Today : Key events on November 25 include the Parliament's Winter Session that begins today, inauguration of ICA Global Cooperative Conference, where Prime Narendra Modi will launch the 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' and Supreme Court hearing on Delhi government's decision on perpetual firecracker ban.



Parliament's Winter Session to begin today

The Winter Session of Parliament begin today, November 25. There session that will run until December 20 will have 19 sittings.

The opposition has asked the Centre to allow discussions in the Parliament on the US prosecutors' bribery charges against the Adani Group. The violence in Manipur is also expected to feature in the Parliament session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, for the for the session which runs till December 20.

IPL auction Day 2

On Day 2 of IPL Auction 2025, the 10 franchises will nominate a set of players who will be auctioned in an accelerated manner, followed by the last round, where the unsold players will be back for auction again.

There are 204 slots to be filled in the 10 teams that have different targets and agendas based on the makeup of their squad.

PM Modi to launch 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' at ICA Global Cooperative Conference inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' at International Cooperative Alliance's (ICA) global conference today.

First time in the 130 years long history of the ICA, the premier body for the global cooperative movement, with the initiative of IFFCO, the ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference will be hosted by India.

Delhi air pollution: SC asks Delhi govt to decide on perpetual firecracker ban

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking enforcement of measures to curb air pollution in the national capital.

On November 14, the top court had agreed to urgently list the plea after it was told that Delhi should not become the most polluted city in the world due to the rising pollution.

On November 11, the top court had taken serious note of the violation of its firecrackers ban order on Diwali and observed that no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

EC gives BJP, Congress time till November 25 to reply to complaints against each other

The Election Commission had given the BJP and Congress an extra week, till today, to provide their comments on the complaints lodged against each other. These complaints concern statements by their leaders that purportedly breached the poll code and other regulations.

The extension of the original November 18, 1 pm, deadline comes as per requests received by the poll panel from both the parties, possibly in view of their preoccupation with assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra as well as bypolls.

Women and Child Development ministry to launch national campaign against gender violence

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi will on Monday launch the national "Ab Koi Bahana Nahi" campaign, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The campaign -- a joint initiative between the ministries of Women and Child Development and Rural Development -- is supported by UN Women. It aims to mobilise citizens, government bodies and key stakeholders to take decisive steps to end gender-based violence in India.

Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra's rival camp in BJP to take outmonth-long anti-Waqf march

In an apparent show of strength, the BJP faction opposed to Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra has said it would take out a month-long anti-Waqf march and welcomed the top state party leader to join the yatra.



The yatra would commence from Bidar in north Karnataka and culminate in Chamarajanagar. It will take place from November 25 to December 25.











