Mike Tyson's Viral Moment Earns Him $125K Offer To Party In Vegas Will He Accept?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Boxing legend Mike Tyson has been offered a lucrative deal to host a holiday party at Kings of Hustlers, one of the hottest male strip clubs in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports reports that Tyson would receive $125,000, which includes a $25,000 bonus just for accepting the invitation. The offer comes after Tyson's moment during his fight on with Jake Paul, where his backside became the talk of the town.

Tyson's viral moment sparks interest

The viral moment occurred on November 15, 2024, ahead of Tyson 's boxing match with Jake Paul . Tyson, wearing chaps, accidentally exposed his bare bottom to the cameras, quickly becoming a trending topic.

The folks at Kings of Hustlers, who were among the millions who saw the incident, were eager to offer Tyson an opportunity to continue the fun in their Christmas Party.

Brittany Rose, the general manager of Kings of Hustlers, expressed excitement over the potential collaboration, the report said. She was quoted as saying, "We've been in the business of entertaining and pushing boundaries for years, and we think Mike Tyson's playful side is exactly what our Cowboy Christmas Party needs. We know he's not afraid to have some fun, and we're offering him the opportunity to do so with a hefty sum," "Plus, we think it'll be a night to remember for everyone in attendance." Rose believes Tyson's fun-loving nature would be a great addition to the event and promises a memorable night for everyone in attendance.

Mike Tyson's reflection on his boxing return

Despite the viral moment, Tyson 's return to the boxing ring ended in defeat , with Jake Paul winning by unanimous decision.

Tyson reflected on the experience in a heartfelt Twitter post, sharing his gratitude for the chance to fight again after a life-threatening health scare earlier in the year. Tyson revealed that he had undergone eight blood transfusions and had lost 25 pounds while hospitalized, making his return to the ring all the more significant. He expressed no regrets about stepping into the ring one last time and felt proud of the experience for himself and his children.





Jake Paul pays tribute

Following the fight, Jake Paul took to social media to honor Tyson, calling him an inspiration. Paul wrote,“Love you Mike. It was an honor. You're an inspiration to us all,” paying tribute to Tyson's career and resilience.





Will Tyson accept the offer?

It remains to be seen whether Tyson will accept the tempting offers from Kings of Hustlers. While the financial incentives are substantial, it may allegedly require him to once again show off his derrière, a decision Tyson will likely consider carefully.