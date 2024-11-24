(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A compelling new documentary captures how a teenage computer programmer became a Catholic saint for the digital age. The "Roadmap to Reality" shows Carlo Acutis' unique approach to balancing faith and technology, offering practical wisdom for today's screen-dominated world.



Acutis, who died at 15, used his skills to create websites about religious miracles while maintaining a grounded spiritual life. The documentary explores this duality through interviews with his family, friends, and tech experts.



The film takes an innovative approach by following North Dakota high school students who visit Acutis' tomb without their phones. This experiment demonstrates the possibility of disconnecting from technology to engage more deeply with reality.



Castletown Media's production blends animation, live action, and interviews across three continents. The company's track record includes creating 2024's highest-grossing documentary.







Two major Catholic organizations now back the project. The National Eucharistic Congress and Notre Dame's McGrath Institute will develop educational materials targeting youth struggles with screen addiction.



The timing proves strategic-Pope Francis will canonize Acutis in April 2025, making him the first millennial saint. The film's spring 2025 release aligns with this historic moment.



Beyond religious circles, the documentary tackles broader questions about artificial intelligence and virtual reality's impact on human connection. Acutis' story shows how to use technology purposefully while avoiding its pitfalls.

Carlo Acutis: A Model of Holiness in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

His mother Antonia, featured in the film, shares how Carlo balanced his tech skills with deep spirituality. She notes that while many panic without internet access, the real crisis is spiritual disconnection.



The film aims to demonstrate that meaningful engagement with both faith and technology remains possible. Through Acutis' example, it offers practical guidance for navigating an increasingly virtual world while staying grounded in reality.







