London’s largest water supply on brink of crisis

(MENAFN) Thames Water, the UK's largest water supplier, is reportedly on the brink of crisis, with £23 billion ($29 billion) in critical infrastructure repairs urgently needed to maintain the water supply to London and surrounding areas. According to an investigation by The Guardian, the company's failure to address long-standing safety concerns and the deterioration of its outdated IT systems has left operations teetering on the edge of collapse. The company's infrastructure relies on software from the 1980s, raising fears for the future water supply of its 16 million customers.

The Guardian investigation also reveals that Thames Water has accumulated £15 billion ($18 billion) in debt, making it unable to repay some of its creditors, which exacerbates its financial strain. Employees have reported that deteriorating reservoirs and pipes have required desperate, makeshift repairs, but the company's management and regulatory bodies have largely ignored the problems.

Despite these challenges, a Thames Water spokesperson insisted that the safety of its customers and employees remains the top priority, emphasizing that the company provides 2.6 billion liters of high-quality drinking water daily. However, the company’s financial situation is worse than previously understood, and it now faces repair costs of up to £23 billion, all while struggling to deliver a reliable water supply. The UK water regulator, Ofwat, acknowledged the serious concerns raised by the investigation and vowed to take action if evidence of regulatory breaches is found. They also noted Thames Water's request for increased funding to address these issues, with a final decision expected in December.

