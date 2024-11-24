British state press ratifies Storm Shadow attack deep in Russia

(MENAFN) The BBC has confirmed that Ukraine has launched British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia’s Kursk Region, following Washington’s approval for Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles for long-range strikes against Russian positions. While the UK has not officially acknowledged allowing Ukraine to target Russian territory, British officials reportedly informed the BBC that Defense Secretary John Healey had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart about the matter. Healey had previously stated in parliament that the UK is intensifying its support for Ukraine, noting that Ukraine's actions on the battlefield were speaking for themselves.

The BBC also highlighted images shared on Telegram that supposedly show debris from a Storm Shadow missile in Kursk, which weapons experts have confirmed as matching the British missile design, although the exact timing and location could not be verified. Bloomberg earlier reported that the UK had given Ukraine approval to use Storm Shadows in response to claims that North Korean troops had entered the conflict in the Kursk Region. The US State Department declined to comment on the UK's reported decision, stating it does not discuss other countries' military supplies publicly.

Though the Russian Ministry of Defense has not officially confirmed the use of Storm Shadows, several Telegram channels reported that up to 12 British missiles were fired into the Kursk Region on Wednesday but were allegedly intercepted by Russian air defenses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously claimed that Western nations had granted permission for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against deep Russian targets. Russia has warned that such attacks would mark a direct NATO involvement in the war, with President Vladimir Putin stating that the use of Western long-range missiles could change the nature of the conflict and may lead Russia to consider using weapons of mass destruction in response.

