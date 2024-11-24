Mahindra Lifespaces announces continuing partnership with Sumitomo Corporation for its Industrial Clusters business

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 22, 2024 – Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, through its subsidiary Mahindra World City Developers Limited (MWCDL), has announced the second phase of their Industrial Parks project in Tamil Nadu under the brand “Origins by Mahindra,” in partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, Japan. This expansion marks a significant step in enhancing industrial growth in the region.

The Joint Venture Agreement originally signed in 2015, with Sumitomo Corporation was further strengthened today through a Supplemental Agreement which involves an investment of approximately ₹225 crores by MWCDL and Sumitomo Corporation, Japan in Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Limited (MIPCL), in proportion of their existing shareholding. This new phase will also focus on the acquisition and development of land and associated infrastructure to establish an advanced industrial ecosystem.

Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said “At Mahindra Lifespaces, we take pride in developing industrial clusters and integrated cities that drive economic growth and support businesses. The partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, reflects our commitment to fostering progress and enabling industries to thrive sustainably.”

MIPCL which currently spans over 307 acres, already hosts global and domestic companies that have set up their industrial facilities. Its objective is to play a pivotal role in supporting the region’s industrial and economic growth and offer world-class infrastructure to businesses.





MENAFN24112024005232011781ID1108919919