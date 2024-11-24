COP29 - Turning Point In Climate Diplomacy - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The COP29 is a turning point in the climate diplomacy, said
President Ilham Aliyev in a statement posted on his social media accounts,
Azernews reports.
“Azerbaijan was honored to host COP29, with the unanimous
support of the international community, a less than one year
ago.
Despite the short period of time, Azerbaijan has ensured all
necessary preparations for the conduct of smooth and efficient
COP29. Without exaggeration, the Baku COP will go down in history
as one of the greatest COPs.
We are especially taking pride in getting appraisal from all
guests with regard to the excellent organization of the COP29 with
attended 80 heads of state and government and more than 76 thousand
registered participants.
Regardless of large-scale and orchestrated blackmail and slander
campaign, Azerbaijan succeeded to deliver historic results in
climate negotiations.
Guided by the slogan "In solidarity for a green world",
Azerbaijan acted as an honest broker and created every opportunity
to facilitate negotiations in an impartial manner. Throughout the
whole process, we called for an outcome that takes into account the
needs of developing countries, in particular small island
developing and least developed states since they bear the brunt of
the climate change and face an existential threat.
We also demonstrated a solidarity with peoples and regions that
suffer from environmental challenges exacerbated by colonial
rule.
Azerbaijan has spared no effort to build bridges between the
developed and developing countries, as a result of which the world
saw an historic "Baku breakthrough".
In Baku COP, the Loss and Damage Fund was fully operationalized.
We also achieved the full functionality of the long-awaited Article
6 on carbon market.
Most importantly, the Baku COP witnessed a landmark New
Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), which sets a new global goal to
provide USD 300 billion to the developing world by 2035. The
agreement will help developing nations in their fight to cope with
adverse impact of climate change.
I consider the "Baku breakthrough" as a triumph of
multilateralism. The COP29 is a turning point in the climate
diplomacy and I believe this legacy will positively influence
future global climate action. I thank all Parties, United Nations
and UNFCCC for their support to Azerbaijan on the road to COP29,”
the statement reads.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919904
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.