(MENAFN) A group has called for the arrest of Israeli Prime Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Galant, accusing them of war crimes. Galant's inflammatory remarks, labeling Palestinians as "human animals" and announcing a siege on Gaza that would cut off essential supplies such as electricity, food, water, and medicine, were condemned as part of a deliberate strategy to starve the population into submission, either through Israeli and American weaponry or by hunger and thirst.

The statement further denounced Israel’s actions as some of the most brutal and inhumane, equating them to ethnic cleansing and the erasure of the Palestinian cause, including efforts to forcibly relocate Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula. The group expressed support for the tribunal’s charges against war criminals for crimes against humanity and the use of starvation as a war tactic, asserting that Israel’s actions amounted to ethnic cleansing.

Additionally, the group urged the court to broaden its charges to include events from May to November, such as Zionist attacks on Lebanon, the killing of thousands of Lebanese civilians, the assassination of resistance leaders, and Israel’s increasing aggression toward Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. They appealed to Arab, Islamic, and third-world nations, along with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to stand with the court and oppose those undermining its decisions in the quest for justice and the cessation of aggression.

