Kuwait Amir Receives Message From Egyptian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Al-Khaled received at Seif Palace on Sunday Egyptian Foreign Dr. Bader Abdulatti on occasion of official visit to the country.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister relayed a message directed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on bolstering relations between the two nations across all sectors, as well as regional and international developments.

Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Chief of Crown Prince office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmad Al-Baker and Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltout. (end)

