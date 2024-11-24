Kuwait Amir Receives Message From Egyptian Pres.
11/24/2024 6:04:55 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Bader Abdulatti on occasion of official visit to the country.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister relayed a message directed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on bolstering relations between the two nations across all sectors, as well as regional and international developments.
Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Chief of Crown Prince office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmad Al-Baker and Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltout. (end)
