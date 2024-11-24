IFS Ultimo Named an Industry Leader in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software by Independent Analyst Firm

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 21, 2024: Today, IFS Ultimo announced it has been recognized as “a Leader” in the 2024 Verdantix Green Quadrant®: Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software report. In the report, IFS Ultimo is acknowledged for strong capabilities in business intelligence, robust integrations, its slick user interface and flexible pricing. This marks the second consecutive report where Ultimo has achieved Leader status; a consistent standing since 2022.



This Verdantix Green Quadrant® analysis benchmarks the most prominent EAM software vendors in the market and surveys decision makers on operational excellence initiatives. The report indicates several trends influencing growth in the EAM space, including mobile functionality, rapid implementations and analytics for predictive maintenance strategies. Based on the Green Quadrant analysis, Ultimo earned a top position for both market momentum and product capabilities in the Leaders’ Quadrant.



This leader standing is a testament to the investments Ultimo is making in its growth. In the last year, the company has increased investment in research and development, expanded marketing to drive awareness, and has grown its network of certified partners by almost 50 percent - all while maintaining its outstanding 98% customer retention rate.



Johan Made, CEO, IFS Ultimo, said, "Receiving recognition from a highly respected research firm like Verdantix underscores the strong momentum behind our growth and success. Since joining IFS Ultimo in January 2024, I’ve been continually impressed by the excellence of our product and the unwavering dedication of our team. Together, we consistently deliver measurable business value to our customers, ensuring their success, as well as offering capabilities that support them on their asset management journey.”



“IFS Ultimo offers standardized integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SAP, as well as custom integrations with Oracle and Infor,” explains Hugo Fuller, Senior Analyst, Verdantix. “The firm also has several integrations with connected worker solutions, including those offered by XMReality, Microsoft HoloLens, and POKA, which was also acquired by IFS, in 2023. IFS Ultimo has also built an extensive partnership network with implementation and technology partners. Partners include APM solution provider AVEVA, GIS technology provider Esri, and SAP.”







MENAFN24112024003654000333ID1108919464