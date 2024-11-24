World Children's Day: Inspiring Change And Advocating For A Safer Future At Nishtar Hall

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) World Children's Day, marked annually on November 20th, is a reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard the rights and well-being of children worldwide.



This year, Nida-e-Pakistan organized a remarkable event at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar, bringing together individuals from diverse fields to raise awareness about children's rights and the challenges they face.

I had the privilege of attending this inspiring event on November 19th, which was hosted by the charismatic anchor Jamshed Ali Khan. His engaging presence set the stage for an evening filled with learning, emotion, and motivation.

A Poignant Performance on Child Harassment

One of the event's most impactful moments was a theater performance addressing the critical issue of child harassment. The performance struck a chord with the audience, moving many to tears and sparking important conversations about the safety and dignity of children. The students in attendance watched with rapt attention, their curiosity and enthusiasm reflecting the urgency of this cause.

Recognizing Talent and Contributions

The evening concluded on a high note with participants being presented with shields by squash legend Sir Qamar Zaman. This gesture not only celebrated their contributions but also served as a powerful reminder of the value of nurturing and empowering children.

World Children's Day is more than a celebration; it is a call to action. Events like these inspire us to continue advocating for a world where every child has access to education, safety, and opportunities to thrive. Let us remain committed to building a brighter, safer future for the next generation.