Low money supply hinders economic stability in African countries

(MENAFN) A low money in an often signals a lack of liquidity, creating challenges for financial stability and deterring investors. For countries with constrained money supplies, this scarcity may lead to economic vulnerability and instability, making them less appealing to both domestic and foreign investors. This issue is particularly critical in regions like Africa, where investment and development play a vital role in driving economic success.



African nations with limited money supply face significant obstacles to achieving economic stability and growth. Such conditions discourage long-term investments, including foreign direct investment, which is essential for development. A restricted money supply hampers governments' ability to implement effective policies, particularly during economic downturns. This limitation prevents measures such as increased public spending or flexible monetary policies aimed at boosting borrowing and stimulating consumer demand.



Low money supply also affects currency stability in these nations. Insufficient liquidity reduces demand for local currencies, leading to depreciation and a decline in purchasing power. These fluctuations can exacerbate economic issues such as inflation, trade imbalances, and rising import prices, further straining the economy. For many African countries, maintaining a stable currency becomes increasingly difficult in the absence of sufficient monetary reserves.



According to a ranking by Business Insider, based on the International Monetary Fund's Regional Economic Prospects report, Côte d'Ivoire leads the list of African countries with the lowest money supply ratio to GDP at 11.9 percent. It is followed by Zimbabwe (14.2 percent), São Tomé and Príncipe (16.7 percent), Niger (17.1 percent), Sierra Leone (18.3 percent), Equatorial Guinea (19.0 percent), Angola (19.5 percent), Ethiopia (21.3 percent), Uganda (21.5 percent), and Chad (21.6 percent). These figures highlight the challenges faced by these economies in maintaining liquidity and addressing financial stability issues.

