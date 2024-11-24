Russian War Casualties Up By 1,020 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 24, 2024, Russian total combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 730,740 personnel, including 1,020 lost in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine via , as relayed by Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also destroyed 9,423 (+4) Russian tanks, 19,209 (+17) armored personnel vehicles, 20,765 (+5) artillery systems, 1,254 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,004 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 19,366 (+1) operational-tactical level UAVs, 2,764 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships and boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 29,864 (+14) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,679 (+1) pieces of special equipment

The reported figures are subject to further updates.

As reported earlier, on November 23, as of 22:00, there had been 224 combat clashes with Russian troops on the frontlines.