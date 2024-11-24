عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian War Casualties Up By 1,020 Over Past Day

Russian War Casualties Up By 1,020 Over Past Day


11/24/2024 2:10:10 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 24, 2024, Russian total combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 730,740 personnel, including 1,020 lost in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine via facebook , as relayed by Ukrinform.


Russian War Casualties Up By 1,020 Over Past Day Image

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also destroyed 9,423 (+4) Russian tanks, 19,209 (+17) armored personnel vehicles, 20,765 (+5) artillery systems, 1,254 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,004 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 19,366 (+1) operational-tactical level UAVs, 2,764 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships and boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 29,864 (+14) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,679 (+1) pieces of special equipment

Read also: General Staff update : 125 clashes on frontline reported on Nov 23, fighting continues in five sectors

The reported figures are subject to further updates.

As reported earlier, on November 23, as of 22:00, there had been 224 combat clashes with Russian troops on the frontlines.

MENAFN24112024000193011044ID1108919238


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search