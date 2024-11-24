Idea Of An Asian NATO Discusses In Japan
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Japan's newly
appointed Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, will discuss next week
the proposal he supports-the creation of an "Asian NATO,"
Azernews reports.
A new working group will be established within the party to
explore the potential for such a security alliance in the
region.
During his election campaign, Shigeru Ishiba voiced strong
support for enhancing Japan's defense capabilities, including the
creation of a regional collective security system, which he has
referred to as an "Asian NATO." Ishiba also proposed the idea of
deploying American nuclear missiles in Asia and has raised the
prospect of "joint ownership" of such weapons in an article
published by the Hudson Institute, a U.S.-based think tank.
The proposal has stirred debate in Japan and beyond, with
critics expressing concerns about the implications for regional
stability, while supporters argue that such a move would enhance
collective security in the face of growing threats from North Korea
and China. Ishiba's vision for an "Asian NATO" reflects broader
regional trends toward military cooperation and security
partnerships, as countries in Asia seek to counter rising
geopolitical tensions.
The idea of a collective security arrangement akin to NATO is
not new in Asia, but it has gained traction recently as countries
like Japan, South Korea, and India increasingly look to collaborate
on defense issues. The potential establishment of an "Asian NATO"
would mark a significant shift in the region's security
architecture, with Japan playing a central role in a new
multilateral defense framework.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.