Idea Of An Asian NATO Discusses In Japan

The ruling Liberal Party (LDP), led by Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, will discuss next week the proposal he supports-the creation of an "Asian NATO," Azernews reports.

A new working group will be established within the party to explore the potential for such a security alliance in the region.

During his election campaign, Shigeru Ishiba voiced strong support for enhancing Japan's defense capabilities, including the creation of a regional collective security system, which he has referred to as an "Asian NATO." Ishiba also proposed the idea of deploying American nuclear missiles in Asia and has raised the prospect of "joint ownership" of such weapons in an article published by the Hudson Institute, a U.S.-based think tank.

The proposal has stirred debate in Japan and beyond, with critics expressing concerns about the implications for regional stability, while supporters argue that such a move would enhance collective security in the face of growing threats from North Korea and China. Ishiba's vision for an "Asian NATO" reflects broader regional trends toward military cooperation and security partnerships, as countries in Asia seek to counter rising geopolitical tensions.

The idea of a collective security arrangement akin to NATO is not new in Asia, but it has gained traction recently as countries like Japan, South Korea, and India increasingly look to collaborate on defense issues. The potential establishment of an "Asian NATO" would mark a significant shift in the region's security architecture, with Japan playing a central role in a new multilateral defense framework.