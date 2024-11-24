The New York Times Wrote About Azerbaijan's Naftalan And How...

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Baheddin Hazi, Exclusive for AzerNEWS
"In Azerbaijan, which is an oil country, people are not only
proud of their oil but also bathe in it. Because they believe in
the health benefits of oil."
These sentences were written by Anton Troyanovski, a
correspondent of "The New York Times" (NYT) newspaper sent to
Azerbaijan, in his report entitled "Bathing in oil at the climate
summit. The stain remains". The reporter writes that he took an oil
bath during the climate summit. In his impressions, the journalist
wrote that he felt like an "animal covered in oil".
How a Slavic American journalist feels like a living being is,
of course, his own business. However, he even wrote the report from
the resort town of Naftalan, from the treatment sanatorium, with
prejudice.
Troyanovski writes that he came to Azerbaijan to participate in
COP29 and went to the city of Naftalan, which is 4 hours away from
Baku. There he saw and heard that there are people from all over
the former Soviet Union who come here for treatment. "The number of
people coming from Russia has increased due to the sanctions in
light of the war in Ukraine," he writes. He spoke with a patient
from Kazakhstan. He spoke with other guests as well. Everyone has
talked about the benefits of these oil baths.
It may be asked, where is the bias of the reporter here?
Pay attention to this sentence: "By building a modern oil
industry, Azerbaijan has created opportunities for itself and a
threat to our civilization."
The newspaper of the world's largest oil and gas producing
country writes that Azerbaijan has endangered humanity by creating
a modern oil industry. They write this in the world's leading media
outlet, can you imagine?
I have to repeat the comparison I made in my previous post.
Please note: Azerbaijan's annual gas production is 34 billion
cubic meters. However, 1 trillion 29 billion cubic meters of gas is
produced annually in the United States. Almost 1 trillion cubic
meters more than Azerbaijan. In other words, there is a difference
of 30 times, no less, no more. Also, Canada produces 188 billion
cubic meters of gas, Norway 124 billion cubic meters, etc. Apart
from that, if we look at oil production, Azerbaijan ranks 23rd, and
the United States ranks first.
The oil produced in Azerbaijan does not even reach 1 percent of
the world's oil production. Gas production is also: 0.7 percent. In
this case, who is "endangering our civilization"?!
"The New York Times" writes that while the climate conference is
looking for ways to reduce fossil fuel emissions, "Azerbaijanis are
proud of their oil" and say: "Oil played a major role in the Soviet
Union's victory over Nazi Germany."
A journalist who approaches the subject so simply and thinks so
primitively works in the world's leading media organization. It is
impossible not to be surprised.
First of all, not only Azerbaijanis but also Americans are proud
of the victory over Nazi Germany. I remind the NYT's
Slavic-American journalist that the United States was an ally of
the Soviet Union in World War II and considered the victory over
Nazi Germany as its own victory, of course. During the war, 90 per
cent of the gasoline used by military equipment was supplied by
Baku, Azerbaijan. Why Azerbaijan not be proud of it?! Should he
feel sorry and apologize?! Secondly, as for fossil fuel waste, only
0.1 per cent of it falls on Azerbaijan's share. But 12.6 per cent
of waste gases are released into the atmosphere from the United
States, 7.6 per cent from India, 6.4 per cent from the European
Union, and 1.52 per cent from Canada.
Who is the threat to civilization in this case?!
In this article, the journalist gives a biased interpretation of
Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and victory
over Armenia. He writes that more people came to Naftalan after the
Azerbaijani army "recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh, which is located
near Naftalan, and removed the contact line."
Again, the expression "Nagorno-Karabakh" is used, and it is
another story. The journalist interprets Azerbaijan's liberation of
its territory as a "recapturing". What does it mean for a state to
recapture its territory?! Can journalists working in the largest
media holdings in a country like America make such an obvious
mistake? There may be a lack of information about Azerbaijan,
perhaps it is understandable. However, it is not difficult for the
NYT employee who wrote this article to get accurate and complete
information about the territories of Azerbaijan recognized by the
United Nations, including those recognized by the United States.
One click is enough.
Looking for an excuse to blame Azerbaijan even on the most
“innocent” topics...This seems to be a disease of the Western media
that cannot be cured by any treatment protocol.
I read, review, watch and analyze such articles in such media. I
think: are they really that big, or have we magnified too much in
our own eyes?!
No, the NYT is a really big media outlet; It has a huge budget
and an army journalist. There are incredible amounts of advertising
and sales revenue. But...
But the people within these media giants are small; they
approach countries like ours with small feelings and weak
interests. Just like in this report I wrote about.
PS After bathing in an oil bath, a
stain of oil remains on the person. This is natural. If you wash
it, it will go away. But if a person's conscience is stained, he
will draw "political" conclusions in the treatment
procedure.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919134
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.