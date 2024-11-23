India And Japan Discuss Reciprocal Military Supply Agreement Amid Regional Security Concerns

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 23 (KNN) In a significant step towards bolstering strategic ties, India and Japan deliberated on a reciprocal provision of and services agreement to enhance military interoperability.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Indian Defence Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Vientiane.

Amid shared concerns over China's expanding military presence in strategic waters, the proposed agreement aims to allow the two nations' militaries to use each other's bases for repairs, replenishment, and logistical support.

If finalised, the pact is expected to deepen defence cooperation between the two Indo-Pacific partners, both of whom prioritize a rules-based international order.

The defence ministries of both nations underscored the importance of enhancing collaboration in co-production and co-development of military hardware.

Highlighting the recent signing of a Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) for co-developing the UNICORN mast, a stealth-enhancing radio antenna for warships, the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advancing defence technology cooperation.

They also discussed exploring new areas of partnership in the air domain and participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises.

Singh's meeting with Nakatani reflects growing defence ties between the nations amid evolving regional dynamics. Both leaders reiterated the criticality of India-Japan defence industry collaboration to strengthen regional security and stability.

Separately, Singh met with Philippines Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro, where they agreed to deepen cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, space, maritime security, and defence industry.

On the cultural front, Singh visited the historic Wat Sisakat Buddhist temple in Vientiane, where he sought blessings from the Abbot, Mahaveth Chittakaro.

The visit capped Singh's participation in the ADMM-Plus forum, which brings together ASEAN nations and eight dialogue partners, including India, Japan, China, and the United States, to discuss regional security challenges.

Singh's engagements underscore India's commitment to fostering robust defence ties and contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

