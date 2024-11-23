Specified Technologies Inc. Unveils Firestop Clash Management And Locator Updates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specified Technologies has announced their latest Firestop Clash Management (FCM) and Firestop Locator (FSL) releases. FCM automates the process of locating and assigning firestop solutions to conditions within Autodesk® Revit®, enabling firestop novices to find firestop solutions like a firestop expert. In this latest release, STI has further expanded the capabilities of FCM by integrating it with their firestop documentation and compliance tool, Firestop Locator (FSL). FSL enables contractors and facilities' teams to document the status, location, and products used for any and all fire life safety services across a building.

In the latest update for FSL, teams can now create custom items to track any service on their project beyond the base six (Penetration, Joint, Extinguisher, Door, Damper, and Barrier). Teams can also modify the base six items to include project specific inspection and maintenance requirements and any other details that they would like to be tracked.

With this new integration, decisions made during the design phase of a building using

FCM are seamlessly passed into FSL during the construction phase, giving implementation teams a jump start on work to be done. This integration also improves data integrity and eliminates the guesswork in the field of determining what firestop systems and products are to be used where.

"We're proud of the latest releases of FCM and FSL and look forward to continuing to support the fire life safety community," says Justin Pine, Sr. Manager of Software & Services.

Specified Technologies Inc. promotes life and building safety by developing innovative fire protection systems and accompanying digital tools that help stop the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gases. Our SpecSeal® and EZ Path® product lines are engineered for easy installation and deliver powerful performance, often resulting in lower installed costs. Since firestopping is our only business, we concentrate all our resources on providing the highest quality, fully tested, innovative firestopping solutions.

