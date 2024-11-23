EXEED Future Mobility Experience Day: How Does NOA Intelligent Driving Technology Reshape the Future Mobility Experience?

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) On October 18, the EXEED "Future Mobility Experience Day" test drive event was successfully held in Wuhu. As one of the highlight activities of the "2024 EXEED Global User Summit", the "Future Mobility Experience Day" specially invited top-level KOLs and KOCs from different countries and regions such as Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico to personally experience the cutting-edge NOA intelligent driving technology equipped in EXEED's EXLANTIX ES and ET, two luxury new energy models. By showcasing more than a dozen frontier technologies in two major scenarios, "urban roads" and "intelligent parking", EXEED fully demonstrated the intelligent response capabilities of its new energy models in complex urban road.



Embarking on an Intelligent Driving Experience: EXEED NOA Technology Put to the Test

The first challenge of the "Future Mobility Experience Day" unfolded in a complex urban environment. The test route set by EXEED had a total length of nearly 20 kilometers, covering a variety of road types including narrow and bustling streets, dimly lit urban tunnels, congested urban overpasses, and crowded leisure scenic spots, with an industry-leading coverage of urban road conditions.



During the test drive, EXEED's City Navigation Assisted Driving (CNOA) system demonstrated exceptional performance. By presetting the navigation path and activating the city leading assistance function, the vehicle was able to automatically execute operations such as following, centering, intersection passing, navigation lane changing, and overtaking lane changing. The lane changing actions were swift and smooth, taking no more than 6 seconds. EXEED's CNOA system could also accurately identify standard and non-standard traffic lights, actively giving way at intersections to ensure efficient and safe driving. Even in congested traffic conditions, the system could automatically maintain a safe distance and brake smoothly, providing an almost seamless driving experience.

Subsequently, the guests participating in the test drive easily reached Wuhu's landmark - Shenshan Park for a check-in, with the help of CNOA's precise navigation capabilities. There, they experienced EXEED's "Intelligent Parking System". Faced with the tight parking spaces in the underground garage, the intelligent parking system demonstrated strong identification accuracy and safety. Whether it was remote parking in narrow spaces, side parking, or automatic parking, the system could guide the vehicle to park in one go, efficiently and accurately.



The event also attracted passersby to participate and collected their feedback. Participants highly praised the ease of use of EXEED's "Intelligent Parking System", commending it for being truly "novice-friendly" and achieving the convenience and ease of allowing drivers to free their hands.

Technological Strength Validated: EXEED's Commitment to Long-term Intelligent Development

Through these authentic experiences, EXEED's NOA intelligent driving technology gained high recognition from every participant, fully demonstrating its practical application value and market potential in the intelligent field. Simultaneously, throughout the entire 2024 EXEED Global User Summit, EXEED actively listened to the experience feedback and valuable suggestions from global users, incorporating user feedback into product upgrades and iterations with an open attitude, co-creating a new chapter of future mobility with users.



As the brand's latest and most cutting-edge intelligent achievement, NOA intelligent driving technology not only reflects EXEED's comprehensive consideration of safety and comfort but also showcases its deep technological accumulation in all-scenario intelligent driving applications. This achievement is a victory for EXEED's adherence to "long-termism" and technological accumulation, as well as a reflection of its profound car-making experience.

From driving assistance to all-scenario NOA, EXEED has continuously iterated and accumulated. Its years of research and development, accumulating millions of kilometers of intelligent driving test data and advanced testing methods, have become the solid foundation for EXEED's intelligent driving level to rank among the industry's top tier. Simultaneously, the high-performance NVIDIA DRIVE Orin intelligent driving chip with up to 508 TOPS of computing power and more than 30 high-performance sensors provide industry-leading perception, planning, and control capabilities, ensuring the outstanding performance of EXEED models in terms of safety, comfort, and intelligence.

On the journey of intelligence, EXEED continually climbs the peaks of technology, gradually turning the vision of high-end intelligent mobility into reality, bringing an unprecedented high-level intelligent driving experience to global users. At the 2024 EXEED Global User Summit, EXEED not only showcased its cutting-edge intelligent driving technology but also presented brand-exclusive ecosystem products, demonstrating how EXEED redefines tech-savvy luxury through innovative technology.







