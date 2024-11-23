R. Madhavan Recollects Flying Solo, Getting Royal Treatment By Airport, Airline Staff

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) R. Madhavan, who is known for 'Alai Payuthey', 'Rang De Basanti', '3 Idiots', 'Vikram Vedha' and others, is reminiscing about his days from the pandemic when he could solo and get a royal treatment.

On Saturday, the took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback of himself in which he could be seen strolling around an empty airport. The video shows the actor being the only flyer at the airport, security check and the airport luxury lounge.

The actor funnily remarked that he felt like he was sitting in a lavish bhoot bangla.

He wrote in the caption,“Incredible yet forgettable days”.

Earlier, this month, the actor had unveiled the highly-anticipated first look from his upcoming film 'Adhirshtasaali', which marks his return to Tamil cinema. He wrote in the caption, "Proudly unveiling the first look of my film #Adhirshtasaali. Directed by @MithranRJawahar, this has been an awesome and unforgettable journey. #AdhirshtasaaliFirstLook”.

The poster presents a split screen showcasing two contrasting versions of Madhavan. On one side, he appears as a wealthy businessman, with a developed city in the background. On the other, he looks like a concerned commoner, set against a countryside landscape. 'Adhirshtasaali' is directed by Mithran Jawahar, who is known for helming films like 'Yaaradi Nee Mohini' and 'Thiruchitrambalam'.

Meanwhile, the actor is also set to share the screen with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal in a yet-to-be-titled film. The film, which Ranveer described as“big motion picture adventure”, will be helmed by Aditya Dhar, who is known for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Earlier, a video of the actor from Diwali celebrations went viral. The video which showed a clean shaven actor, grabbed eyeballs as the netizens commented about him suddenly going 20 years back in time just by doing a simple clean shave.