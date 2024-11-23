Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia With FAB-500 Bomb
11/23/2024 6:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched airstrikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on the evening of Friday, November 22, including a targeted attack using a FAB-500 bomb.
That's according to the Zaporizhzhia region Police , Ukrinform reports.
"Yesterday, the Russian military struck from the air, using a FAB-500 bomb equipped with a UPMK universal gliding and correction module, targeting Zaporizhzhia. The bomb hit a private enterprise, with blast waves and debris damaging nearby houses, garages, and vehicles," local law enforcement stated.
The attack injured an 11-year-old child, who was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to the eye. In a separate strike on Tavriiske, a farm was destroyed. Emergency responders and police recovered the body of a deceased security guard from the rubble.
Law enforcement authorities have launched investigations into these attacks as war crimes. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of the laws and customs of war).
