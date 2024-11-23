World Seeks Clean Energy Solutions At Ecomondo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 27th edition of Ecomondo, the largest international event for green technologies, has showcased groundbreaking innovations and solutions for sustainability.





The event, organized by the Italian Group in Rimini from 5 to 8 November, hosted 1,620 brands from around the world, occupying a total area of 166,000 square meters, and expanded this year with two new halls to meet increasing demand. It attracted 650 buyers from 65 countries, mainly from Asia and the Mediterranean region, as well as key participation from Europe, including Germany, Spain, Romania, France, Croatia, Greece, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey, and Tunisia. Industry operators from 121 countries and 72 sectoral associations and institutions with a focus on energy and the green economy also attended.





The event featured 260 workshops and panel discussions, alongside 3,500 business sessions between companies. Italy's Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, inaugurated the exhibition, describing Ecomondo as a pivotal observatory for the national economy. He emphasized that Italy leads in the green transition, focusing on decarbonization, efficiency, and resource optimization, along with innovation. Innovation, highlighted by startups and participating brands, was a key theme at“Ecomondo 2024.”





Over the past five years, 78.4% of companies have invested in sustainability-driven innovation, according to a survey conducted by Ecomondo and the Union of Italian Chambers of Commerce.





The exhibition presented more than 200 events over its four days, offering a comprehensive view of global sustainability trends and challenges. Topics ranged from the circular and bio-based economy to climate change monitoring and sustainable financing. Sessions on blue economy and water resources were led by a scientific committee chaired by Professor Fabio Fava from the University of Bologna.





Coastal Erosion and Climate Adaptation





Roberto Montanari, coordinator for European projects on coastal protection, noted during sessions that floods have affected 5 million people over the past 30 years, causing 3,000 deaths and damages worth $170 billion. He stressed the urgent need for a“Marshall Plan” to address climate challenges despite improvements in forecasting and regional resilience planning.





Discussions also covered Italy's National Climate Adaptation Plan, best European practices, and innovative projects like“Parco del Mare” on Rimini's waterfront, as well as efforts by Ireland and Hauts-de-France to combat climate change.











Nature-Based Solutions





Key innovations, such as nature-based solutions and advanced data collection systems to build coastal resilience, were also highlighted. Challenges facing low-lying coastal areas were discussed, along with innovations in paper production (B2) displayed in the Sustainable and Recycling Pavilion.





International Collaboration





A notable outcome of the event was a new agreement between Ecomondo and the Iraqi Industries Federation, facilitated by the UNIDO Office for Investment Promotion and Technology in Italy.





Egyptian Presence





Egyptian representation at“Ecomondo” was significant, with over 65 participants from companies and institutions working in areas such as waste recycling, water desalination, wastewater treatment, and energy solutions. Among the participating entities were Ecaru, Go Green Gas, Bio Egypt, Dar Al-Handasah, Triple PEF, Bio Energy, and Orascom, alongside representatives from Egyptian chemical and engineering industrial chambers and the Egyptian-Italian Chamber of Commerce.





Alberto Porcellini, President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, stated to Daily News Egypt that Egyptian companies prioritize attending“Ecomondo” to explore the latest innovations and technologies offered by Italian and international companies. The number of participating Egyptian companies has been increasing annually, reflecting growing interest in forging partnerships and deals with Italian firms.





Porcellini emphasized that Egypt's investment regulations encourage foreign investors. He anticipates new commercial partnerships and agreements between Egyptian and Italian companies following the exhibition, especially in renewable energy, waste recycling, water desalination, and wastewater treatment.





Healthy Cities and Urban Development





The exhibition also addressed urban health and development, with insights into how urban clusters-housing 55% of the global population on just 3% of the Earth's surface-are responsible for 75% of CO2 emissions, consuming 70% of energy and 75% of global natural resources. Innovative urban greening strategies, such as those in Mantua and projects like the Milpignano Food Lab, were among the featured initiatives.





Measuring Circular Economy





A significant workshop organized by Ecomondo's scientific committee focused on tools for measuring circularity. Special attention was given to assessing products and services through innovative evaluation methods. Insights from the European Commission, presented by Serenella Sala, and analysis by Fabio Eraldo on circular product methodologies were among the highlights. Leading industrial players like Electrolux, Eni, Italum, and NextChem also contributed to the discussions.





Ecomondo 2024 showcased how global collaboration and innovative solutions are paving the way for a sustainable future, cementing its position as a vital platform for the green economy.