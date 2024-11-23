Voters Rejected Divisive Politics, Endorsed Mahayuti's Development Agenda: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MahaYuti is poised for a landslide victory in the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly elections, leaving the rival Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP -- in disarray, as per the trends till 1:00 p.m.

BJP leaders, speaking to IANS, expressed that the results were expected, attributing them to the widespread acknowledgement of the developmental work carried out by the MahaYuti government.

BJP spokesperson Radhika Khera highlighted the unity among the people of Maharashtra, stating, "The people have voted for development, setting aside religion and caste, proving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Ek hai to safe hai.' They have demonstrated that unity is strength, echoing the saying, 'United we stand, divided we fall.'"

Khera further criticised Congress, saying, "Did any of our leaders ever question a journalist's caste or religion? Did we ever ask an army personnel or Miss India about their castes? Congress has consistently tried to divide people based on caste and religion, but the public has rejected such politics."

Delhi BJP Vice President Kapil Mishra described the outcome as a "historic mandate", asserting that the BJP's message of Hindu unity resonated with voters.

"The people have responded to those who insulted Hindus and made derogatory remarks about Sanatan Dharma. The alliance led by Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde has been accepted wholeheartedly," he said.

Mishra also expressed optimism about upcoming elections in Delhi, saying, "Mumbai is ours, now it's Delhi's turn."

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan attributed the leads to the diligent efforts of BJP workers in fulfilling their promises to the people.

"The trends are a reflection of the tireless work we've done in Maharashtra," he said.

He also expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Jharkhand, crediting PM Modi's development-oriented and unifying approach.

Meanwhile, the MVA is grappling with what analysts are calling a "Maha stunner".

The BJP's performance has outpaced even the most optimistic predictions, with the latest trends showing BJP leading on 126 seats, Shiv Sena on 55, and NCP on 39. In contrast, Congress, SS (UBT), and NCP-SP are trailing with leads on 21, 18, and 12 seats, respectively.

What is particularly striking is the BJP's solo performance, surpassing the combined strength of the MVA. Despite the MVA's aggressive campaign and the controversy surrounding a cash-for-votes scandal on the eve of polling, the electorate appears to have overwhelmingly favoured the MahaYuti alliance.

The BJP's dominant strike rate is seen as a clear endorsement of its governance and campaign strategy, delivering a significant blow to the opposition's efforts to counter its narrative.